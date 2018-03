March 13 (Reuters) - Hca Healthcare Inc:

* HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024​, OTHERS - SEC FILING

* HCA HEALTHCARE - ‍ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY Source text (bit.ly/2Ip4Sdw) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)