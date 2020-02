HCA Healthcare Inc:

* HCA ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* HCA HEALTHCARE - UNIT PROPOSES TO OFFER $1.0 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* HCA HEALTHCARE - UNIT INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REDEEM $1.0 BILLION OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CO’S 6.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: