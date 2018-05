BRIEF-HCA Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $3.18

May 1 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc:

* HCA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $11.42 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $11.31 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SAME FACILITY EQUIVALENT ADMISSIONS INCREASED 1.8 PERCENT, WHILE SAME FACILITY ADMISSIONS INCREASED 2.2 PERCENT

* QTRLY SAME FACILITY REVENUE PER EQUIVALENT ADMISSION INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT $3.5 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.69, REVENUE VIEW $45.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY RECOGNIZED A TAX BENEFIT OF $92 MILLION, OR $0.26 PER DILUTED SHARE, IN Q1 OF 2018