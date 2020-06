June 9 (Reuters) - HCI Group Inc:

* HCI GROUP INC - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE NET REINSURANCE PREMIUMS CEDED OF APPROXIMATELY $175 MILLION FROM JUNE 1, 2020 THROUGH MAY 31, 2021 Source text: [bit.ly/3cQNfkB] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)