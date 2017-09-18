BRIEF-HCI Group insurance subsidiaries issue loss estimates from Hurricane Irma

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hci Group Inc

* HCI Group insurance subsidiaries issue loss estimates from Hurricane Irma

* HCI Group Inc - ‍issued a preliminary estimate indicating its losses related to Hurricane Irma will be in range of $100 to $300 million​

* HCI Group Inc - ‍the losses from the hurricane will exceed its $16 million reinsurance retention level and trigger reinsurance recoveries​

* HCI Group - ‍Claddaugh Casualty Insurance Company Ltd estimates loss of $34 million from Hurricane Irma