May 7 (Reuters) - Hci Group Inc:

* HCI GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.77 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CONSOLIDATED GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF $76.5 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020 WERE UP 13.2% FROM $67.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* CONSOLIDATED GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED OF $92.4 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020 WERE UP 11.8% FROM $82.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* Q1 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $61.6 MILLION VERSUS $51,.2 MILLION