Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hci Group Inc:

* HCI Group reports third quarter and nine-month 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $4.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $-2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $47.5 million versus $69.8 million​

* Gross premiums earned for Q3 2017 decreased to $88.7 million from $92.5 million in same period in 2016​

* Qtrly net premiums written were $50.2 million compared with $64.0 million​