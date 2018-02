Feb 28 (Reuters) - HCL Infosystems Ltd:

* HCL INFOSYSTEMS -BOARD APPROVED DECISION TAKEN BY BOARD OF HCL INSYS SINGAPORE TO SELL ENTIRE INVESTMENTS IN UNIT HCL INFOSYSTEMS MEA FZE

* SAYS SELLINGOF INVESTMENTS IN HCL INFOSYSTEMS MEA FZE ALONG WITH UNIT OF HCL MEA TO AXIS INVESTMENT INCORPORATED

* SAYS ACQUISITON VALUE IS AED 4.12 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES BORROWINGS OF HCL MEA OF AED 2.42 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2t1POif Further company coverage: