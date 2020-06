June 2 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd:

* TEMENOS AND HCL TECHNOLOGIES SIGN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT

* CO GRANTED LICENSE TO MARKET TEMENOS MXDP FOR NON-FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTORS

* AGREEMENT EXCLUSIVE FOR SEVEN YEARS

* HCL TECHNOLOGIES - TEMENOS WILL CONTINUE ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT IN TEMENOS MXDP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: