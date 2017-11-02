BRIEF-HCP reports transactions to further reduce Brookdale portfolio concentration

Nov 2 (Reuters) - HCP Inc:

* HCP announces transactions to further reduce Brookdale portfolio concentration

* HCP Inc - ‍ agreed to sell its remaining investments in ridea ii senior housing joint venture to an investor group led by CPA for $332 million​

* HCP - ‍ intends to use proceeds from dispositions primarily to repay debt and for general corporate purposes​

* HCP - ‍ Ridea ii joint venture owns 49 communities, of which 46 are managed by Brookdale senior living​