BRIEF-HCP reports transactions to further reduce Brookdale portfolio concentration
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-HCP reports transactions to further reduce Brookdale portfolio concentration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - HCP Inc:

* HCP announces transactions to further reduce Brookdale portfolio concentration

* HCP Inc - ‍ agreed to sell its remaining investments in ridea ii senior housing joint venture to an investor group led by CPA for $332 million​

* HCP - ‍ intends to use proceeds from dispositions primarily to repay debt and for general corporate purposes​

* HCP - ‍ Ridea ii joint venture owns 49 communities, of which 46 are managed by Brookdale senior living​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.