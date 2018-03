March 5 (Reuters) -

* HCR MANORCARE INC FILED FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION ON MARCH 4 - COURT FILING

* AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HCR MANORCARE HAD ABOUT $4.264 BILLION IN ASSETS AND ABOUT $7.118 BILLION IN LIABILITIES, DEBT AND FINANCING OBLIGATIONS - COURT FILING

* AS OF DEC 31, THERE WERE ABOUT 700 GENERAL, PROFESSIONAL LIABILITY CLAIMS PENDING AGAINST HCR MANORCARE, WHICH IT BELIEVES IT IS NOT LIABLE FOR - FILING