BRIEF-Hd Supply Holdings Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.48

March 17 (Reuters) - HD Supply Holdings Inc:

* HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2019 FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 SALES $1.385 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.38 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.55 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WILL NOT BE PROVIDING A Q1 2020 OR FISCAL FY 2020 OUTLOOK IN LIGHT OF ONGOING CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 OUTBREAK

* FURTHER DISCUSSION RELATING TO POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL TAKE PLACE ON OUR FISCAL 2019 Q4 CONFERENCE CALL