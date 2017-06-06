FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 6, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - HD Supply Holdings Inc:

* HD Supply Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2017 first-quarter results, sale of HD supply waterworks business unit and share repurchase authorization

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65

* Sees q2 2017 sales $1.325 billion to $1.365 billion

* May sales rose 5.1 percent to $641 million

* HD Supply Holdings - ‍on june 3, board authorized company to enter into a share repurchase program for repurchase of up to $500 million of company's common stock​

* HD supply holdings inc - ‍effective immediately, will stengel will assume role of president & ceo of hd supply facilities maintenance.​

* Hd supply holdings inc - ‍q2 2017 outlook excludes waterworks.​

* Hd supply holdings - ‍preliminary net sales in may were about $641 million, which represents year-over-year average daily sales growth of approximately 5.1 percent

* Hd supply holdings - ‍excluding waterworks, preliminary net sales in may were about $411 million, which represents year-over-year average daily sales growth of about 6.9%.​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

