BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Q4 Loss Per Share $0.05

March 13 (Reuters) - HD Supply Holdings Inc:

* HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 SALES $1.183 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.16 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES $1.325 BILLION TO $1.375 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60, REVENUE VIEW $1.31 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.88, REVENUE VIEW $5.44 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ Q4 LOSS WAS DUE TO A $72 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE FOR REMEASURING OF CO’S U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES​

* HD SUPPLY - PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PERCENT

* ‍ PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MILLION