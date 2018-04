April 3 (Reuters) - HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* H&D WIRELESS RECEIVES NORWEGIAN BREAKTHROUGH ORDER ON SPB228

* RECEIVES ORDER OF NEW SPB228 WIFI/BT MODULE WITH A VALUE OF 90 KUSD

* ORDER IS FROM NO ISOLATION IN NORWAY FOR THEIR AV2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)