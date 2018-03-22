BRIEF-HDFC Bank Appoints Rahul Shukla As Head Of Corporate And Business Banking

March 22 (Reuters) - Hdfc Bank Ltd:

* APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING Source text: [HDFC Bank Ltd., has appointed Mr. Rahul Shukla as the Head of Corporate and Business Banking. Designated Group Head - Corporate and Business Banking, Mr. Shukla joins HDFC Bank after a stint of over 25 years with Citibank where he rose to be Head of Corporate Bank - South Asia. He will report to Mr. Kaizad Bharucha, Executive Director, who heads the Wholesale Banking business, which contributed to about 45 per cent to the bank's loan portfolio on December 31, 2017.]