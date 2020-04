April 27 (Reuters) - HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd :

* IN PRINCIPLE APPROVAL FOR RAISING OF FUNDS BY ISSUANCE OF NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

* MARCH QUARTER PAT 3.12 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.64 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER NET PREMIUM INCOME 104.64 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 102.48 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* APPROVES NCD ISSUE UP TO 6 BILLION RUPEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: