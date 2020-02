Feb 7 (Reuters) - HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd:

* IMPACT OF PROPOSED CHANGES RELATING TO DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION TAX BY FINANCE BILL 2020-21

* IF CO DOES NOT TAKE CREDIT FOR THE OFFSET, INDIAN EMBEDDED VALUE TO REDUCE BY 1.3%, NEW BUSINESS MARGINS TO FALL BY 0.7%

* IF CO TAKES CREDIT FOR THE OFFSET, INDIAN EMBEDDED VALUE TO REDUCE BY 0.3%, NEW BUSINESS MARGINS TO FALL BY 0.2%