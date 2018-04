April 3 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

* SAYS PROFIT ON SALE OF INVESTMENTS FOR MARCH QUARTER WAS 3 BILLION RUPEES, VERSUS 490 MILLION RUPEES

* SAYS ‍CO DID NOT SELL ANY LOANS DURING QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018​

* ‍AS AT DEC 31, CO WAS CARRYING AMOUNT OF 48.89 BILLION RUPEES IN PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES ACCOUNT

* SAYS PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDITIONAL SPECIAL PROVISION OF 800 MILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2GxqUJJ Further company coverage: