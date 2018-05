BRIEF-HDI Qtrly Earnings Per Share $ 0.38

May 10 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc:

* HDI ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC - QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SALES INCREASED 4.4% TO $270.8 MILLION

* HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC - TRADE CASE REDUCED HDI’S Q1 2018 GROSS MARGIN BY AN ESTIMATED $1.2 MILLION AND PROFIT BY AN ESTIMATED $0.9 MILLION

* HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION - TRADE CASE DISRUPTION EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO RESULT IN SOME DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE THROUGH TO MID-2018

* HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.38

* HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.39