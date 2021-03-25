BRIEF-Head of French health regulator reaffirms confidence in AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

March 25 (Reuters) - French health regulator/AstraZeneca PLC :

* DOMINIQUE LE GULUDEC, HEAD OF FRANCE’S HAUTE AUTORITE DE SANTE HEALTH REGULATOR, REITERATED TO FRANCE INFO RADIO THAT THE EFFICIENCY OF ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE REMAINS TRUSTWORTHY

* AstraZeneca said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic illness, citing a new analysis of up-to-date results for its major U.S. trial. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)