April 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* Sanofi France head Olivier Bogillot told BFM TV on Monday that Sanofi would pay out a dividend for this year, with the overall amount expected to be slightly higher than last year

* Sanofi France will also make a charitable gift of 100 million euros to help tackle the coronavirus crisis in France, with the money going to hospitals, care homes and other initiatives