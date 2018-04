BRIEF-HeadHunter Group Files For U.S. IPO

April 2 (Reuters) - HeadHunter Group Plc :

* HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $250 MILLION – SEC FILING

* HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE ITS ADS LISTED ON NASDAQ UNDER THE SYMBOL “HHR”

* HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text : (bit.ly/2J9s8MW)