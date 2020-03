BRIEF-Headlam Is Not Currently Possible To Provide FY Guidance

March 25 (Reuters) - Headlam Group PLC:

* HEADLAM GROUP PLC - IT IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON EXPECTED OUTTURN FOR FINANCIAL YEAR

* HEADLAM GROUP PLC - COMPANY CLOSED ALL OF ITS UK SITES AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS YESTERDAY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* HEADLAM GROUP PLC - OPENING OF COMPANY’S NEW REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN IPSWICH HAS BEEN DELAYED

* HEADLAM - CO’S PEOPLE AFFECTED BY TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF SITES WILL BE PAID AN ENHANCED FORM OF UK GOVERNMENT’S CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* HEADLAM GROUP PLC - TO SUSPEND PROPOSED 2019 FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 17.45 PENCE PER SHARE