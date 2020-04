BRIEF-Healius Announces Cost Reduction Measures Including Deferral Of Interim Dividend

April 14 (Reuters) - Healius Ltd:

* HEALIUS LTD - COST REDUCTION AND CASH PRESERVATION MEASURES INCLUDING DEFERRAL OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

* HEALIUS LTD - EXPECTS TO REMAIN WITHIN ITS BANKING COVENANTS IN 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* HEALIUS LTD - EXPERIENCED VARYING RATES OF VOLUME DECLINE IN ITS BUSINESSES DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DEFERRAL OF NON-COVID- 19 TESTING AND ELECTIVE SERVICES

* HEALIUS LTD - REDUCING DIRECTOR AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT FEES AND SALARIES

* HEALIUS LTD - DETERMINED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF FY 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 6 MONTHS TO 15 OCT 2020

* HEALIUS LTD - NEGOTIATING RENT REDUCTIONS OR DEFERRALS

* HEALIUS - ENCOURAGED BY QUALITY OF INTEREST SHOWN TO-DATE IN CO’S MEDICAL CENTRES BUSINESS, EX. DAY HOSPITALS & IVF

* HEALIUS - PARTIES NOW ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN DUE DILIGENCE FOR CO'S MEDICAL CENTRES BUSINESS