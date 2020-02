Feb 25 (Reuters) - Healius Ltd:

* NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY PARTNERS GROUP THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED A RELEVANT INTEREST IN 15.88% OF ISSUED SHARES IN HEALIUS

* CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED, NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM PARTNERS GROUP TO ACQUIRE ALL OF SHARES IN HEALIUS

* PROPOSAL IS $3.40 CASH PER SHARE

* NOT YET FORMED A VIEW ON WHETHER PRICE OFFERED UNDER PROPOSAL REPRESENTS AN APPROPRIATE VALUE FOR HEALIUS