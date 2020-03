BRIEF-Healius Rejects Non-Binding Indicative Proposal From Partners Group

March 16 (Reuters) - Healius Ltd:

* UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS NON-BINDING INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM PARTNERS GROUP

* IS WILLING TO ENGAGE CONSTRUCTIVELY WITH ANY PARTY WHERE IT CONSIDERS A PROPOSAL MAY BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

* ADVISED PARTNERS GROUP THAT IT IS WILLING TO ENGAGE WITH THEM TO EXPLORE PROSPECTS OF A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL

* INTENDS TO EXPLORE A SALE OF ITS MEDICAL CENTRES BUSINESS, EXCLUDING DAY HOSPITALS AND IVF

* TAKEOVER PROPOSAL FROM PARTNERS GROUP ENTITY DOES NOT ADEQUATELY VALUE UNDERLYING BUSINESSES

* IN PROCESS OF SEEKING OFFERS FOR ITS MEDICAL CENTRES BUSINESS

* NOW IDENTIFIED A FURTHER $30 MILLION IN ANNUALISED COST REDUCTIONS EXPECTED TO BE REALISED OVER COMING 12 MONTHS