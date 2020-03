BRIEF-Health And Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd Posts FY Revenue RMB 10.93 Bln

March 23 (Reuters) - Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd:

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.85 PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR YEAR

* FY REVENUE RMB10.93 BILLION VERSUS RMB10.13 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.01 BILLION VERSUS RMB843.1 MILLION

* GROUP’S SUPPLY CHAIN FOR ITS BNC AND ANC SEGMENTS ARE SO FAR ON TRACK

* GROUP HAS IDENTIFIED POTENTIAL RISKS IN SUPPLY OF SOME RAW MATERIALS AND LOGISTICS

* HAS WITNESSED STRONG INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR PROBIOTIC SUPPLEMENTS AND IMMUNE-RELATED PRODUCTS

* HAS WITNESSED STRONG INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR PROBIOTIC SUPPLEMENTS AND IMMUNE-RELATED PRODUCTS

* GROUP CONFIDENT COVID-19 WILL BE FAVORABLE TO BUSINESS IN LONG RUN