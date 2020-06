June 29 (Reuters) - Nuvox Pharma:

* HEALTH CANADA ALLOWS COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH RESPIRATORY FAILURE TO BE GIVEN NUVOX PHARMA’S OXYGEN THERAPEUTIC IN PHASE IIA CLINICAL TRIAL

* NUVOX PHARMA - RECEIVED “NO OBJECTION LETTER” FROM HEALTH CANADA TO PROCEED WITH PHASE IIA CLINICAL TRIAL OF NANO2 IN COVID-19 SUBJECTS WITH AHRF Source text for Eikon: ]