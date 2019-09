Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hoffmann-La Roche Limited

* HEALTH CANADA APPROVES TECENTRIQ® IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY (NAB-PACLITAXEL) AS FIRST IMMUNOTHERAPY TREATMENT FOR AGGRESSIVE FORM OF BREAST CANCER(1)

* HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE - HEALTH CANADA APPROVED TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH LOCALLY ADVANCED BREAST CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: