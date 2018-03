March 22 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* HEALTH CANADA APPROVES RITUXAN® SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION FOR CANADIANS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA

