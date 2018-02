Feb 15 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* HEALTH CANADA APPROVES OCREVUS® (OCRELIZUMAB) FOR CANADIANS LIVING WITH PRIMARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (PPMS)

* ‍ROCHE CANADA- HEALTH CANADA HAS APPROVED OCREVUS UNDER PROVISIONS MADE WITHIN ITS NOTICE OF COMPLIANCE WITH CONDITIONS POLICY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: