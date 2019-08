Aug 13 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* HEALTH CANADA APPROVES TECENTRIQ® (ATEZOLIZUMAB), FIRST NEW TREATMENT IN 20 YEARS FOR AGGRESSIVE FORM OF LUNG CANCER(1)

* ROCHE CANADA - SAFETY PROFILE OF TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH CARBOPLATIN & ETOPOSIDE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN RISKS OF INDIVIDUAL TREATMENT COMPONENTS

* ROCHE CANADA - HEALTH CANADA APPROVED TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH CARBOPLATIN & ETOPOSIDE