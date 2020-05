May 21 (Reuters) - Appili Therapeutics Inc:

* HEALTH CANADA CLEARS APPILI THERAPEUTICS’ PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING FAVIPIRAVIR AS A PROPHYLACTIC AGENT AGAINST COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

* APPILI THERAPEUTICS - APPILI EXPECTS TRIAL RECRUITMENT TO BEGIN IMMINENTLY

* APPILI THERAPEUTICS - RESEARCHERS WILL ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 760 SUBJECTS, BOTH RESIDENTS AND STAFF, AT 16 LONG-TERM CARE HOMES (LTCHS) IN ONTARIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)