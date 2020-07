BRIEF-Health Canada Confirms Ban Of Advertising For Vaping Products Wherever They Can Be Seen Or Heard By Youth

July 8 (Reuters) - Health Canada:

* HEALTH CANADA CONFIRMS BAN OF ADVERTISING FOR VAPING PRODUCTS WHEREVER THEY CAN BE SEEN OR HEARD BY YOUTH

* HEALTH CANADA - DISPLAY OF VAPING PRODUCTS AT POINT-OF-SALE WHERE YOUTH HAVE ACCESS WILL BE PROHIBITED

* HEALTH CANADA - IT WILL NOW BE PROHIBITED TO ADVERTISE VAPING PRODUCTS IN PUBLIC SPACES IF ADS CAN BE SEEN OR HEARD BY YOUTH

* HEALTH CANADA - CHANGES ALSO REQUIRE THAT ANY PERMITTED ADS DISPLAYED WHERE YOUTH ARE NOT PERMITTED CONVEY HEALTH WARNING ABOUT VAPING PRODUCT HARMS

* HEALTH CANADA- REQUIREMENTS ARE APPLICABLE ONLY WHEN A PROVINCE/TERRITORY DOES NOT ALREADY HAVE SUCH REQUIREMENTS IN PLACE

* HEALTH CANADA - CONSIDERING ADDITIONAL REGULATORY MEASURES THAT WOULD FURTHER RESTRICT NICOTINE CONTENT OF VAPING PRODUCTS

* HEALTH CANADA- CONSIDERING ADDITIONAL REGULATORY MEASURES THAT WOULD FURTHER RESTRICT FLAVOURS IN VAPING PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)