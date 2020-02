Feb 11 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* HEALTH CANADA HAS APPROVED TALTZ® (IXEKIZUMAB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACTIVE ANKYLOSING SPONDYLITIS (RADIOGRAPHIC AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS)

* ELI LILLY CANADA SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED TALTZ ON FEB 4, 2020, FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE ANKYLOSING SPONDYLITIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: