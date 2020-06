June 11 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* HEALTH CANADA ISSUES NOTICE OF COMPLIANCE FOR BAUSCH HEALTH’S DUOBRII™

* BAUSCH HEALTH- HEALTH CANADA APPROVED USE OF DUOBRII LOTION

* BAUSCH HEALTH- EXPECTED THAT DUOBRII WILL BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN CANADA IN LATE SUMMER 2020