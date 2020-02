Feb 26 (Reuters) - HEALTH CANADA :

* HEALTH CANADA SAYS RANBAXY PHARMACEUTICALS CANADA IS RECALLING 6 LOTS OF ITS PRESCRIPTION RAN-METFORMIN DRUG FROM CANADIAN MARKET

* HEALTH CANADA SAYS RANBAXY PHARMACEUTICALS CANADA IDENTIFIED 2 LOTS WITH LEVELS OF NDMA ABOVE WHAT IS CONSIDERED ACCEPTABLE