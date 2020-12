Dec 30 (Reuters) - HEALTH CANADA:

* STATEMENT ON THE U.K. AUTHORIZATION OF THE ASTRAZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE

* HEALTH CANADA - CANNOT PROVIDE A DEFINITE TIMELINE FOR COMPLETION OF REVIEW OF ASTRAZENECA’S VACCINE

* HEALTH CANADA - THERE IS STILL INFORMATION AND DATA TO BE PROVIDED BY ASTRAZENECA FOR REVIEW.