Feb 11 (Reuters) - Health Canada:

* HEALTH CANADA SAYS LABORATORY TESTING FOUND PERFORMANCE PLUS CAPSULE CONTAINS A PRESCRIPTION DRUG SILDENAFIL THAT IS NOT LISTED ON PRODUCT LABEL