July 9 (Reuters) - Health Catalyst Inc:

* HEALTH CATALYST ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HEALTHFINCH, A HEALTHCARE IT COMPANY THAT HAS HELPED DEFINE THE CLINICAL WORKFLOW OPTIMIZATION SPACE WITH ITS AWARD-WINNING SOFTWARE

* HEALTH CATALYST INC - EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION USING A MIX OF STOCK AND CASH