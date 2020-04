BRIEF-Health Catalyst Expect Total Revenue For Q1 2020 Will Be Between $43.5 Mln And $45.0 Mln

April 8 (Reuters) - Health Catalyst Inc:

* HEALTH CATALYST - ANTICIPATE TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 2020 WILL BE BETWEEN $43.5 MILLION AND $45.0 MILLION

* HEALTH CATALYST - ANTICIPATE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q1 2020 WILL OUTPERFORM THE MIDPOINT OF PRIOR PROVIDED RANGE

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $43.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HEALTH CATALYST - EXPECT COVID-19 TO LIKELY NEGATIVELY AFFECT NEW DOS SUBSCRIPTION CUSTOMER ADDITIONS, DOLLAR-BASED RETENTION RATE OVER COMING MONTHS

* HEALTH CATALYST - TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE