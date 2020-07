July 9 (Reuters) - Health Catalyst Inc:

* HEALTH CATALYST INC - TO ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN HEALTHFINCH FOR ABOUT $40 MILLION, PLUS A POTENTIAL EARNOUT

* HEALTH CATALYST INC - DOES NOT EXPECT HEALTHFINCH WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO'S REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2020 Source text (bit.ly/324F1nk) Further company coverage: