August 2, 2017 / 9:05 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations Q2 GAAP EPS $0.35

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports record second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue rose 38.9 percent to $61.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees revenue for full year 2017 $225 million to $230 million and adjusted EPS $1.45 to $1.55

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $219.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

