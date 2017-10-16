BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.44 to $0.46

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces record preliminary third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.44 to $0.46

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $62.3 million to $63.3 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up about 35 to 37 percent

* Health Insurance Innovations - board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $50 million of company’s class a common stock through October 2019​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $54.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Health Insurance - ‍repurchases under program will be funded from one or combination of existing cash balances, future free cash flow, indebtedness​

* Health Insurance Innovations - ‍on Sept 29, co, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation entered into a mutual consent order

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - ‍the mutual consent order was relating to the company’s third-party insurance administrator application in Florida​

* Health Insurance - ‍pursuant to consent order on Oct 2 Florida division of administrative hearings granted motion to dismiss co’s petition

* Health Insurance - co’s petition contested OIR’s prior TPA license denial and cancelling hearing on company’s appeal of denial​

* Health Insurance Innovations - ‍on Oct 4, Florida office of insurance regulation​ withdrew its denial of company's TPA license application in Florida