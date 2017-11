BRIEF-Health Italia acquires 51 pct of SBM and SBM Trading

Nov 2 (Reuters) - HEALTH ITALIA SPA:

* SAYS IT SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ITALIAN COMPANIES SBM SRL AND SBM TRADING SRL

* DEAL FORESEES THE ACQUISITION OF 51 PCT STAKE IN SBM AND 51 PCT STAKE IN SBM TRADING

* THE TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR THE PURCHASE IS 345,000 EUROS, 300,000 EUROS FOR THE PURCHASE OF SBM AND 45,000 EUROS FOR THE PURCHASE OF SBM TRADING

* SIGNS AN OPTION CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 42 PCT STAKE IN SBM BETWEEN DEC 31, 2017 AND DEC 31, 2020.

