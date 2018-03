March 19 (Reuters) - Health Italia Spa:

* WILL ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS “HI 2018-2023” FOR TOTAL MAXIMUM VALUE OF EUR 10 MILLION AND DURATION OF 5 YEARS‍​

* BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR AND WILL HAVE AN ANNUAL FIXED RATE COUPON OF BETWEEN 4.25% AND 4.75%‍​