Feb 12 (Reuters) - Health Management International Ltd :

* DECLARES AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF RM1.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* Q2 ‍PATMI 15.724 MILLION RGT VERSUS 5.332 MILLION RGT​

* Q2 REVENUE 116 MILLION RGT VERSUS 106.9 MILLION RGT

* ADOPTS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY TO DECLARE DIVIDENDS OF NOT LESS THAN 20.0% OF GROUP'S CORE EARNINGS OF ANY FY