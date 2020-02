Feb 14 (Reuters) - HealthBank Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS LOSS FOR FY2019

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO LOWER REVENUE FOR HOSPITALITY FACILITIES MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTANCY SERVICES

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO LOWER HOTEL ACTIVITIES AND HOSPITALITY CONSULTANCY RELATED PROJECTS

* 2 HOTELS LOCATED IN ANHUI PROVINCE, HUANGSHAN AND YUNNAN PROVINCE, LIJIANG IN CHINA ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: