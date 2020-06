June 30 (Reuters) - Healthcare Trust Inc:

* HEALTHCARE TRUST INC - APPROVED A CHANGE IN COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND POLICY

* HEALTHCARE TRUST INC - WILL NO LONGER DECLARE DIVIDENDS BASED ON DAILY RECORD DATES

* HEALTHCARE TRUST INC - DIVIDENDS WILL BE PAID ON A MONTHLY BASIS IN ARREARS BASED ON A SINGLE RECORD DATE DURING APPLICABLE MONTH